Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.18

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 87467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
