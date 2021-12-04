Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0845

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $360,327.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

