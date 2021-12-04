Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 739,675 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLMA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.