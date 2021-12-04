BWS Financial Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $90.54 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,757 shares of company stock worth $3,301,074 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.