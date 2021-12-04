Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $98,534.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $62.67 million and approximately $98,534.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.90 or 0.00405269 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

