C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $43.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

