CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $656,975.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $656,975.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.36 or 0.00118750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00239446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 82,473 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.