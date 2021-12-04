California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,019 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Celcuity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $4,661,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

