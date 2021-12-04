California State Teachers Retirement System Has $180,000 Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biglari were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 83.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BH opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $319.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

