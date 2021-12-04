California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $473,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,655 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

