California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 28,318 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.12. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. Analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

