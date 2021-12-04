California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 672 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

