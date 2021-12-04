California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedAvail by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MedAvail by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDVL opened at $1.49 on Friday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

