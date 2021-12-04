Canaccord Genuity Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $34.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.