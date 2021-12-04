Canaccord Genuity Lowers Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Flower One has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.37.
About Flower One
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.