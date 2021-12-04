Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

CM stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 694,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.