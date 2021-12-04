Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$166.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.