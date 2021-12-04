Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Raised to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.88.

NYSE:COF opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

