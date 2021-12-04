Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

