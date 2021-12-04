Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

CRDL opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

