Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,590.3 days.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

