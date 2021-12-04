CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

CARG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

