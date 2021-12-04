Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 2,052,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,502,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.