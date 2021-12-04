Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

