Carry Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and $84.53 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00102366 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

