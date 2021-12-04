Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $412.02 million and $130.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,949,531 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

