Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.60.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $261.35 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average of $306.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

