Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.