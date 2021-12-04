Catherine Bradley CBE Buys 3,511 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

