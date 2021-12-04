Catherine Bradley CBE Buys 3,511 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Get easyJet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.