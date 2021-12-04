CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Trading Up 4.7%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.47. Approximately 29,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,514,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

