CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Trading Up 4.7%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.47. Approximately 29,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,514,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
