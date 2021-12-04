CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVM opened at $8.54 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

