Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,920 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Celestica worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 336.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.55 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

