Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s current price.

CLBT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

