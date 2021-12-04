Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.29. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 707 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

