Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Celsius by 103.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $312,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2,063.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

