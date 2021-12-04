Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Centene were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

