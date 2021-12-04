Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

