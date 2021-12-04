CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 7,642 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,513,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.