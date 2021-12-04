CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 248 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $674.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.54 and its 200 day moving average is $620.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

