CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,627 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

NYSE KKR opened at $73.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

