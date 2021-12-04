CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,150 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.