CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 939 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

