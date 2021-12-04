Centric Swap (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $2.65 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

