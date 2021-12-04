Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.20. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.