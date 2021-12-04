Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,973. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

