CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the third quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

