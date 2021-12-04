CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

GIB opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CGI by 83.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

