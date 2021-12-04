ChainX (PCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00005609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

