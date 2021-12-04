Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

CRL traded down $8.58 on Friday, reaching $357.38. The stock had a trading volume of 314,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $233.78 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.80. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.