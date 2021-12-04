Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 91,310 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 191,985 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

